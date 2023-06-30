Mid-Michigan Jehovah’s Witnesses gather for first in-person convention since pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is a big day for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mid-Michigan as they return to in-person conventions for the first time since the pandemic.

The convention will be held at the Jehovah’s Witness Assembly Hall on Eifert Road in Delhi Township.

Thursday is considered a preparation day, as Friday marks the first part of the convention. On Saturday, there will be a baptism, and the first part of their “Bible Drama,” with the second part scheduled for Sunday.

From July 7-9, there will be a Korean convention, followed by a Spanish convention the following week.

“We had everything streamed, so we still got all the information, but it’s nice to be back with all of our friends and the big TVs and everything,” said Ella Fowler.

Last September, Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

