Michigan police begin cracking down on phone use while driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 1.5 million Michiganders are expected to take to the roads this Fourth of July weekend. As they head out, they’ll need to keep one thing in mind: put the phone down or pay up.

Friday marks the first day the new hands-free distracted driving law goes into effect. Drivers in Michigan can no longer have their phones in their hands while behind the wheel. Police across the state of Michigan will now be looking for drivers who are using their phones and other electronics while operating a vehicle.

Within the space of an hour Friday, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth pulled over five vehicles for the new violation. He said his officers won’t have to look long to find someone on their phone.

“It is so prevalent,” Wriggelsworth said. “It’s all day, every day for the most part with everybody. It just is, unfortunately.”

With these new laws, something people can get is a docking station for their phones. It holds their phone up out of their hands and keeps it away from them so they are not tempted to use it.

Now the most common thing seen on patrol Friday was people talking on speakerphone or even holding it up to their ear, which is now illegal across the state of Michigan.

Under the new law, using your phone while stopped at a red light or stop sign is still illegal. You are still considered operating a vehicle. This new law is aimed at reducing deadly crashes caused by distracted driving.

“If people abide by this new law, our roads became instantly safer for everybody in Michigan,” Wriggelsworth said.

The sheriff let the five drivers off with a warning on Friday. He said he hopes that today he can educate the public on the new law and help them avoid future fines.

Violators will receive a $100 fine for the first offense. The second offense will cost $250, and a third offense within three years will require the completion of a driving improvement course.

If the distraction causes a collision, all fines will be doubled.

