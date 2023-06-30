Advertise With Us

Michigan Capitol Building to see security upgrades

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More money is coming to the Michigan Capitol Building to keep people safe.

It’s part of the new state budget that passed the Michigan Legislature Wednesday.

Bill Kandler, with the Michigan State Capitol Commission, said the new money will allow for new technologies to be installed that will help detect if someone tries to bring a weapon inside.

“We want to make sure it’s safe for the workers and legislatures here,” Kandler said. “Remember, we have thousands of children that come through this building every day. Most of them come from schools that have had increased security.”

Kandler said the machines are expected to be installed near Labor Day.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason
Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner
Rollover crash temporarily shuts down part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township
WILX First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast

Latest News

Michigan police begin cracking down on phone use while driving
Michigan police begin cracking down on phone use while driving
Michigan police begin cracking down on phone use while driving
Michigan Capitol Building to see security upgrades
Police identify victim in Lansing homicide