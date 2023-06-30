Michigan Capitol Building to see security upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More money is coming to the Michigan Capitol Building to keep people safe.
It’s part of the new state budget that passed the Michigan Legislature Wednesday.
- Michigan lawmakers pass record budget focused on education
- Michigan’s 2024 budget prioritizes mental health, school safety, clean water
Bill Kandler, with the Michigan State Capitol Commission, said the new money will allow for new technologies to be installed that will help detect if someone tries to bring a weapon inside.
“We want to make sure it’s safe for the workers and legislatures here,” Kandler said. “Remember, we have thousands of children that come through this building every day. Most of them come from schools that have had increased security.”
Kandler said the machines are expected to be installed near Labor Day.
