MDOT lifting traffic restrictions for Independence Day travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift lane restrictions as Michiganders travel for Independence Day weekend.

According to AAA, more than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during Independence Day weekend.

Previous story: AAA expects record-breaking traveling for 4th of July weekend

Lane restrictions will be removed on nearly 60 percent of MDOT’s road and bridge projects statewide in hopes of easing traffic delays for holiday travel.

99 out of 175 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Even though most work zones will be suspended, equipment and certain traffic configurations, such as temporary shifts or shoulder closures, may remain in place.

MDOT provided the following list of work zones in Mid-Michigan that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Independence Day weekend:

M-52, Shiawassee County , is closed at Estey Drain and detoured via Johnston Road, State Road and Juddville Road. , is closed at Estey Drain and detoured via Johnston Road, State Road and Juddville Road.

Jackson County , for railroad work: The following local streets are closed in Jackson,, for railroad work: Mechanic and Jackson streets are closed at the railroad tracks. Detroit Street is closed at Mechanic Street. Van Buren Street is closed at Jackson Street.

I-69, Clinton County , has one lane closed in each direction at Peacock Road. , has one lane closed in each direction at Peacock Road.

I-75, Monroe County , has the following restrictions: , has the following restrictions: One lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Erie and Otter Creek roads. The northbound exit ramp to Otter Creek Road is closed.

I-94, Jackson County , has the following restrictions: , has the following restrictions: The Dearing Avenue ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured. The westbound on and off ramps at Parma Road are closed and detoured.

I-96, Eaton and Ingham counties , has traffic shifts in place between M-99 and Washington Road, and between Lansing Road and Creyts Road. , has traffic shifts in place between M-99 and Washington Road, and between Lansing Road and Creyts Road.

I-496, Ingham County , has the following restrictions: , has the following restrictions: One lane is open in each direction between Cedar Street and Lansing Road. The Capitol Avenue and Pine Street bridges over I-496 are closed.

M-60, Jackson County , has the northbound ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured. , has the northbound ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

M-99, Hillsdale County , has one southbound lane closed with a temporary traffic signal near Camden Road. , has one southbound lane closed with a temporary traffic signal near Camden Road.

US-23, Washtenaw County , has the following restrictions: , has the following restrictions: Two lanes open in each direction between Stony Creek and I-94 with an 11-foot lane width restriction. Willis Road is closed over US-23. The northbound US-23/Willis Road entrance and exit ramps are closed. The eastbound Willis Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23 is closed. US-23 and US-12 both have one lane open in each direction at the interchange.

US-127, Ingham County , has one lane closed in each direction between the Jackson County line and M-36. , has one lane closed in each direction between the Jackson County line and M-36.

US-127/I-496, Ingham County , has the following restrictions: , has the following restrictions: The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 is closed. The southbound Howard Street ramp to westbound I-496 will be closed.

US-127, Jackson County , has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Road. , has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Road.

To see more work zones that will remain active in Michigan, see MDOT’s press release on its traffic restrictions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.