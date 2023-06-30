Advertise With Us

Mackinac Bridge travel outlook for 4th of July holiday

(MDOT)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Friday, the next ten days will be the busiest of the summer for the Mackinac Bridge.

Kim Nowack, Mackinac Bridge bridge director said they expect over 20,000 vehicles to make the trek across the bridge in the coming days. Of these, most will be heading northbound into the Upper Peninsula.

Bridge officials will be taking extra precautions to try to increase the flow of traffic.

They are estimating that most of the traffic will be northbound on Friday, then southbound Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Starting Friday, they will have five lanes open on the northbound portion of the bridge. On Sunday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 4, they will be reversing that to the southbound lanes, but for that, they will have six lanes open instead of five.

Nowack said the bridge will be busy, but there are peak times you can avoid.

“We have peak traffic anywhere from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday and the Sunday return trip, so we ask people to try to avoid those hours if they can, and they will not get caught in a backup,” said Nowack.

Bridge representatives are asking people to slow down, turn their headlights on and pay attention to the roadway to get across the bridge safely.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason
Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner
Rollover crash temporarily shuts down part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township
Flap Jack Restaurant in DeWitt Township closing after 20+ years of service

Latest News

517 Friday June 30, 2023
Grace West opens the Studio 10 show with a song
Rachelle Legrand joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share what’s coming up on Studio...
Your holiday weekend forecast and what we’re working on
Rain and storms are in the forecast for the holiday weekend
Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break...
BWL siren testing slated for Saturday