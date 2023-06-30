Love Lansing Like A Local through its impactful automotive history

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The R.E. Olds Transportation Museum houses an extensive collection of automobiles, engines, and other automotive materials significant to the transportation history of the region. The James D. Butt Archives contains hundreds of thousands of pieces of ephemera such as photographs, drawings, manuals, newsletters, and other records.

You can visit Tuesday – Saturday: 10–5 Sunday: 12 – 5.

General Admission: $10Seniors (65+): $7Children (12 to 18): $7Children (under 12): FreeVeteran/Military Discount: $7Members: FreeGroups rates: $7/person.

Mark your calendars for a fun event! On Saturday, July 29, 2023 will be 30th Annual Car Capital Auto Show. It will be held at the museum grounds. The show will feature a DJ, food trucks, awards, and lots of fun!

For more information on the Museum: https://www.lansing.org/plan-your-trip/trip-ideas-and-itineraries/love-lansing-like-a-local/

