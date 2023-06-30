Lansing businesses meet to learn more about AI

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s called “AI tech meet-up.” and Thursday night was the group’s first meeting in Lansing.

It was formed to bring together local start-up companies, tech experts, ai innovators and businesses.

It’s for business owners to learn the practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

They discussed things such as how businesses can use AI to improve communication, marketing strategies and achieve a more streamlined customer experience.

“I wanna help businesses,” said David Smith, CEO, of Amplify Labs AI. “I wanna help them take advantage of the technology of today. Help them improve their processes, help them increase profitability, help them have their employees enjoy their work more. And, so I wanted to start this meet up and from other people, share what we’re doing. So, everybody can just enjoy this journey together and see what AI is going to do for the world.”

June 29 was the first in a series of scheduled monthly meetings.

