Lansing Area Aphasia Support Group hosts educational meeting in Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered in Mason on Wednesday to learn about aphasia.

The meeting was sponsored by the Lansing Area Aphasia Support Group in partnership with Origami Rehabilitation.

Aphasia is a language disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It can impact a person’s ability to speak, understand, read, and write while leaving their intellect and thoughts mostly unaffected.

“There are so many people who have aphasia, and people don’t understand it. They don’t know what it is,” said Linda Wells. “It’s basically trouble communicating and can occur due to a brain injury, stroke, or tumor. It doesn’t mean that these people aren’t human and don’t think.”

June is National Aphasia Awareness Month.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.