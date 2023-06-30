Advertise With Us

Lansing Area Aphasia Support Group hosts educational meeting in Mason

June is National Aphasia Awareness Month.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered in Mason on Wednesday to learn about aphasia.

The meeting was sponsored by the Lansing Area Aphasia Support Group in partnership with Origami Rehabilitation.

Aphasia is a language disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It can impact a person’s ability to speak, understand, read, and write while leaving their intellect and thoughts mostly unaffected.

“There are so many people who have aphasia, and people don’t understand it. They don’t know what it is,” said Linda Wells. “It’s basically trouble communicating and can occur due to a brain injury, stroke, or tumor. It doesn’t mean that these people aren’t human and don’t think.”

