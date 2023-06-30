Jackson County warns of harmful algal blooms found in Portage Lake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are warning residents about potentially harmful algae in Portage Lake.

Algae blooms can produce dangerous toxins that can sicken or kill people and animals.

The Jackson County Health Department is telling people to not go near the algae blooms, don’t let their pets swim or drink near them, and to not to touch the water or shoreline with algae blooms.

Always rinse people and pets off after any water contact.

The department said toxins were detected Wednesday. Anyone who gets sick after going in the lake is urged to contact their doctor or their veterinarian if a pet gets sick.

More information on harmful algae blooms can be found here.

