Jackson County warns of harmful algal blooms found in Portage Lake

‘When in doubt, keep yourself, children and pets out of the green water!’
Algae blooms can produce dangerous toxins that can sicken or kill people and animals.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are warning residents about potentially harmful algae in Portage Lake.

The Jackson County Health Department is telling people to not go near the algae blooms, don’t let their pets swim or drink near them, and to not to touch the water or shoreline with algae blooms.

Always rinse people and pets off after any water contact.

The department said toxins were detected Wednesday. Anyone who gets sick after going in the lake is urged to contact their doctor or their veterinarian if a pet gets sick.

More information on harmful algae blooms can be found here.

