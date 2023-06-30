Jackson County warns of harmful algal blooms found in Portage Lake
‘When in doubt, keep yourself, children and pets out of the green water!’
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are warning residents about potentially harmful algae in Portage Lake.
Algae blooms can produce dangerous toxins that can sicken or kill people and animals.
The Jackson County Health Department is telling people to not go near the algae blooms, don’t let their pets swim or drink near them, and to not to touch the water or shoreline with algae blooms.
Always rinse people and pets off after any water contact.
The department said toxins were detected Wednesday. Anyone who gets sick after going in the lake is urged to contact their doctor or their veterinarian if a pet gets sick.
More information on harmful algae blooms can be found here.
Read next:
- BWL siren testing slated for Saturday
- Mackinac Bridge travel outlook for 4th of July holiday
- Increased police presence on the water for Independence Day weekend promoting sober boating
- Police find about $70K worth of cocaine following traffic stop in Ingham County
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.