Increased police presence on the water for Independence Day weekend promoting sober boating

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those heading to the beach this weekend, there will be increased police on the water to promote sober boating.

It’s called Operation Dry Water.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard report, alcohol remains the primary contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Here are some reminders for this Independence Day weekend:

  • If you see a double red flag, you should not enter the water. A double red flag means that water conditions are extremely dangerous.
  • There are no lifeguards at state parks, so never swim alone and always watch children closely.
  • And visitors in areas without designated swim beaches should use extreme caution. This is because they will not benefit from the beach flag warning system or the visual cautions of buoys that mark water depth and obstacles.

