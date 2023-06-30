Advertise With Us

Improvement in air quality on the way and your Friday headlines

July 4th travel
July 4th travel (gfx)(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues today across the area. Today will start off again with a smoky haze. Current data is showing some slow improvement as we head through the afternoon hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks it down with our holiday forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
