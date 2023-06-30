Improvement in air quality on the way and your Friday headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues today across the area. Today will start off again with a smoky haze. Current data is showing some slow improvement as we head through the afternoon hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks it down with our holiday forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1913

Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943

Jackson Record High: 100º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943

