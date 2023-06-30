Improvement in air quality on the way and your Friday headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues today across the area. Today will start off again with a smoky haze. Current data is showing some slow improvement as we head through the afternoon hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole breaks it down with our holiday forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni shares the headlines you need to start your Friday.
- Air Quality Alert continues today
- Michigan’s new hands-free law takes effect
- Get your vehicle ready for Fourth of July Weekend travel boom
- 44% of Michigan residents live in child care deserts
- Michigan’s 2024 budget prioritizes mental health, school safety, clean water
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1913
- Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1913
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943
