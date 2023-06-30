Advertise With Us

Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason
Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner
Rollover crash temporarily shuts down part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township
WILX First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast

Latest News

Police identify victim in Lansing homicide
2 semi-trucks colliding at intersection in Gratiot County leaves 1 dead
Police identify victim in Lansing homicide
Police find about $70K worth of cocaine following traffic stop in Ingham County
City of Lansing making big changes with new money