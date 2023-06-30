First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues for the area today. We had some improvement in the air quality Friday afternoon, but a shift in the wind may bring the smoke back to parts of the area today. Groups that are sensitive to the smoky air will want to pay attention to changing conditions today.

Today will not be a washout, but a few showers and thunderstorms may roam into the area at times, especially during the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected across the area today. Between the widely scattered showers and thunderstorms we should see a mix of clouds and sun. It will be another humid day. High temperatures today in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. If you have outdoor plans, download the News 10 First Alert Weather app for radar on your smartphone. Download links are at the bottom of this story on WILX.com.

Our chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase for Sunday. Once again, severe weather is not expected Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

The heat and humidity will build as we head towards July 4th. Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday for the 4th of July plan on mostly sunny skies, it will be hot and humid with a high near 90º. High temperatures remain near 90º Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms return for Wednesday night and Thursday. Cooler temperatures and some sunshine are expected for the end of the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 1, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1910

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1895

Jackson Record High: 99º 1927

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1988

