Final opinions are in - Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Supreme Court, by a six to three ruling Friday, said that President Biden exceeded his authority and needs the approval of Congress before forgiving $400 billion in student loan debt. The ruling comes as interest payments on student loans are set to resume later this summer.

It’s a controversial topic. The long-delayed program would have allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt. Some debt will be forgiven, but private student loans won’t be. Now, millions of people who met the requirements to have their entire loan balances completely erased will return to making payments soon.

MSU Psychology Assistant Professor William Chopik said he doesn’t have student loans, but has students who borrow money to finance their education. “Well, I think it was a really, massively missed opportunity.” He said the plan would have re-enfranchised a lot of people and given them a lot of opportunities. “And would have removed a lot of stress. I think the original proposal was really good at targeting the people who needed it most.”

Chopik said student loan relief would’ve helped not just his students, but people like Emily Oberlitner who has about $11,000 left in student debt from her time at MSU.

“I just think it’s really nice for America that certain people get privileges because of their parents and people who struggle and try hard do not get those same breaks,” said Oberlitner.

Cooley Law professor Brendan Beery said Congress did authorize Biden to modify student loans -- but not to rewrite the entire plan. “Student loan amounts or indebtedness and terms of repayment – things like that. And it all came down to what does the word ‘modify’ mean?”

Melanie Stager said the relief plan would’ve helped cut her $40,000 student loan debt in half. “The same thing we’ve seen with automotive and mortgage companies and those situations have been forgiven but not what the young students have been put into. I’m disappointed.”

Biden criticized the Court’s decision this afternoon saying his administration had the authority to forgive student loan debt under the 2003 law, known as the HEROES Act.

