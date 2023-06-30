Advertise With Us

City of Lansing making big changes with new money

The city is receiving more than $130 million in state funding.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The look of downtown Lansing may look different after the state budget includes money to move city hall. City leaders said the funding is helping check off several items from its “To Do” list.

The city is receiving more than $130 million in state funding. This money will go toward things like a new city hall, warming shelters, and a community pool. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the city hasn’t seen funding like this before in the past.

“We’re the capital city, and we feel that we should get funded as such,” said Schor.

The 2024 state budget put aside dollars for the city of Lansing, allowing the city to move forward with projects that were halted due to a lack of funding. Such as the relocation of city hall.

“This building is old, it is not very functional it’s got asbestos, it’s just in bad shape,” Schor said. “Now we’ve got a nice sizable contribution from the state which will allow us to move to a city hall that’s effective for the residents of the city of Lansing.”

The city has already received proposals for a hotel to move into the empty office space.

“It’s something that can help reactivate our downtown,” said Schor.

Although downtown isn’t the only focus. President of Preservation Lansing Mary Toshach is happy to see funding go towards bringing back Moores Park Pool.

“Many people have fond memories of swimming in the pool,” said Toshach.

The pool has been closed since 2019 and needs about six million dollars of work before it can open. Toshach said with help from the state there’s less pressure to raise funds.

“We want to look at reviving it to its glory as well as taking it into the future,” said Toshach.

$800,000 will go toward a new warming center. Schor hopes to have it up and running for winter.

“You may not think of it now but when it gets to be -30 degrees in the winter at night, having a warming center where people can go that will be great for our community,” said Schor.

Although the city doesn’t have the money yet, Schor hopes these changes will benefit not only Lansing but the entire state.

Schor also said the city is putting nearly $40 million toward affordable housing. Hoping to encourage and bring more families into the city.

