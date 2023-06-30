BWL siren testing slated for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break warning system. The test is scheduled to start around 1:15 p.m., following the tornado system test.

The test is part of a monthly series to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.

During the test, two sirens will sound followed by a recorded message broadcasted by loudspeakers stating, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The sirens are located along the Grand River with one located near Hazel Street, and the other near Lenawee and River Streets.

Under federal law, Lansing BWL is required to test the emergency warning system that would be activated in the highly unlikely event of a failure of the Moores Park Dam, which is located on the Grand River near the BWL’s Eckert Power Plant.

Since 1919 when Lansing BWL began operating the Moores Park Dam, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by on-site staff.

