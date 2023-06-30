Advertise With Us

BWL siren testing slated for Saturday

Two sirens will sound followed by a recorded message broadcasted by loudspeakers.
Two sirens will sound followed by a recorded message broadcasted by loudspeakers.
Two sirens will sound followed by a recorded message broadcasted by loudspeakers.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break warning system. The test is scheduled to start around 1:15 p.m., following the tornado system test.

The test is part of a monthly series to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.

During the test, two sirens will sound followed by a recorded message broadcasted by loudspeakers stating, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The sirens are located along the Grand River with one located near Hazel Street, and the other near Lenawee and River Streets.

Under federal law, Lansing BWL is required to test the emergency warning system that would be activated in the highly unlikely event of a failure of the Moores Park Dam, which is located on the Grand River near the BWL’s Eckert Power Plant.

Since 1919 when Lansing BWL began operating the Moores Park Dam, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by on-site staff.

Related: Lansing BWL falcons banded for research

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason
Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner
Rollover crash temporarily shuts down part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township
Flap Jack Restaurant in DeWitt Township closing after 20+ years of service

Latest News

Rain and storms are in the forecast for the holiday weekend
Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share what’s coming up on Studio 10...
Your holiday weekend forecast and what we’re working on
Police identify victim in Lansing homicide
Increased police presence on the water for Independence Day weekend promoting sober boating