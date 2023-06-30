Advertise With Us

$25K reward offered for information in fatal 2013 Traverse City hit-and-run

Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert
Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is offering $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in a 10-year-old cold case.

According to authorities, Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle home from work on July 5, 2013, when she was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle near the intersection of Washington and Franklin streets.

She was 29 years old at the time of her death.

Officials with the Traverse City Police Department said they’ve been working for 10 years to solve the case and have received more than 1,000 tips, but are still asking for the public’s help.

The FBI, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police have assisted in the investigation.

The FBI is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Boyce-Hurlbert’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traverse City Police Department at 231-995-5170.

