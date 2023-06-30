2 semi-trucks colliding at intersection in Gratiot County leaves 1 dead

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man died Thursday after two semi-trucks collided at an intersection in Gratiot County.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on June 29, just before 11:30 a.m., at E. Lincoln Road and Wisner Road in Emerson Township.

Deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said a semi traveling eastbound failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a semi traveling southbound.

The driver of the semi traveling eastbound—identified as Bardybek Sultanov, a 42-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—died from his injuries from the crash.

The driver of the semi traveling southbound and his passenger were not injured.

The intersection was closed for over eight hours as crews cleaned the scene.

Officials said alcohol did not appear to be a factor and everyone involved wore seatbelts.

