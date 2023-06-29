US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, the Supreme Court, by a 6 to 3 margin, decided that affirmative action in school admittance violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution. The rulings concern two similar cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. The cases argued that both schools’ admission policies discriminated against White and Asian-American students by holding them to a different standard than Black students.

The decision ultimately prohibits colleges and universities from considering race in the admissions process. The question now is will institutions have to achieve diversity in another way?

According to MSU Law Professor Kristine Bowman, “Universities will now need to look to other practices other than affirmative action or race-conscious admissions to try and achieve diversity.”

It’s a landmark decision that students like Jonah Caldwell support. “I think it’s a good thing. I don’t think race should matter when it comes to college and acceptance. I feel like everyone should be accepted wherever they want to depending on their grades and their academic strengths.”

Experts related the decision to taking a tool off of the table. Bowman said the ruling will limit university efforts to increase diversity. “This opinion also really puts into question whether universities can pursue the goal explicitly of having racially and ethnically diverse student bodies.”

Public institutions in Michigan were already banned from considering race in the admissions process based on a constitutional amendment in 2006. Now, private institutions in Michigan have to follow suit. Experts said schools can still consider finances, zip codes, and essays on overcoming adversity.

All essential factors according to students like Anissa Tran. “I think it is an important aspect that like not everybody’s from the same background. So it’s important to consider what people have been through and like what has affected their life to this point.”

According to the majority court that struck down affirmative action, how race has affected an applicant’s life can still be part of how their application is considered.

President Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s decision and said it can’t be the last word. His administration is reviewing the ruling.

