Third defendant accused of defrauding 2022 gubernatorial campaigns arraigned

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The third defendant accused of signature collection election fraud in the 2022 gubernatorial election turned himself in Thursday.

Willie Reed was arraigned on felony charges stemming from allegations that he and two others defrauded the 2022 gubernatorial campaigns of Perry Johnson, James Craig, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown and Michael Markey, as well as judicial candidates Tricia Dare, John Cahalan and John Michael Malone.

Reed and one other defendant are additionally charged with theft from the gubernatorial campaign of Ryan Kelley.

Reed, the owner/operator of Petition Reeds LLC and co-owner of Mack Douglas LLC, was charged with the following:

One count, Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony

Eight counts, Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony

Three counts, False Pretenses, $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony

Two counts, False Pretenses, $50,000 or more but less than $100,000, a 15-year felony

Three counts, False Pretenses, $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a 15-year felony

Eight counts, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony

One count, Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a 5-year felony

One count, Larceny by Conversion, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a 5-year felony

The Attorney General’s Office said Reed voluntarily turned himself in.

Reed was arraigned before Judge John Chmura in the 37th District Court in Macomb County.

Shawn Wilmoth and Jamie Wilmoth-Goodin were arrested at their home in Warren last week and arraigned before Judge Steven Bieda on June 22.

A Probable Cause Conference has been scheduled for all three defendants before Judge Chmura at 9:30 am on July 6, 2023.

