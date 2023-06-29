Smokey air across Michigan still causing doctor visits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday was Michigan’s third consecutive day of unhealthy air. The smoke and haze is expected to last through Friday.

“I’ve heard many things about, if you’re out here for too long it’s like you’re smoking some cigarettes,” said Benjamin Rosendale, a golfer at Forest Akers on Tuesday.

Michigan golfers are feeling the effects of wildfire smoke from Canada. Right now, Mid-Michigan’s air quality is still classified as unhealthy.

Whether you feel the smoke’s impact or not, health experts said this air is bad for everyone.

If you live in Michigan and have looked outside even once this week, you’ve probably seen a thick haze in the air. It’s not fog, but it’s smoke coming from wildfires taking place in Canada.

“It’s otherworldly. I’ve lived in Michigan all my life and I really haven’t seen anything like this,” said Rosendale.

At Forest Akers golf course on Thursday, everyone could see the smoke in the distance.

“Just kinda like ope, a little different than our usual Michigan summer days,” said Henry Laukkanen, a Forest Akers Golfer.

While some report symptoms like a runny nose, coughing, or scratchy eyes, not everyone could feel it. Although some don’t notice the physical impacts a respiratory therapist at Memorial Health Care said breathing in the smoke isn’t good for anyone.

“It also can affect our teens and our children, just walk outside and you can smell and taste the smoke in the air. Even some employees are having issues with the air quality” said Douglas Rowden, Memorial Healthcare’s Director of cardiopulmonary services and a respiratory therapist.

He said they’ve had patients come in for smoke-related symptoms, and said anyone having trouble breathing should get help. For most people, however, it’s a matter of knowing your tolerance levels and staying inside as much as possible.

“Doesn’t feel great, but it hasn’t had any negative impact on me. But, my wife and I just actually had our third child last week, and we’ve been keeping him indoors just for extra precaution,” said Mark Russell, a Forest Akers Golfer.

Taking extra precautions like masks and staying indoors, in an effort to keep their lungs safe.

