Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Michigan

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cover Michigan.

According to AirNow, the air quality in parts of Mid-Michigan is very unhealthy for all individuals—not just for sensitive groups. Other parts of the area’s air quality is unhealthy.

EGLE is reminding residents of the following since the air quality is poor:

  • Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning.
  • Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters.

How does the haze look in your area? Share your photos and videos with us!

WILX News 10 First Alert Weather will continue to update the state’s air quality.

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
