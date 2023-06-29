Advertise With Us

Scammer reported within Clinton County claims family member is in jail, needs money

(WAVE 3 News)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) addressed a scam recently circulating within Clinton County.

Clinton County residents reported they were contacted by the scammer claiming a family member was in jail and needed bond money. The scammer offers to come to the home to get the money.

“Remember, no police agency will contact you by phone for money,” said MSP.

Residents who receive a call like this—hang up and call the agency to verify if the information is correct.

“Never give out personal information over the phone unless you can verify who you are speaking to,” said MSP.

