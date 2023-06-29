Scam Alert: AG Nessel warns Michiganders of new debt collection scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders of a new debt collection scam directed at workers and businesses.

The fraudulent letters attempt to collect an outstanding debt and are part of a scam that poses as the State of Michigan.

In the scam, residents or employers are informed of an overdue state debt that requires immediate payment through a toll-free number to resolve the outstanding balance. The recipients are threatened with seizure of their bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds and cash if past due debts are not paid.

Nessel said the letters use personal information that can be searched on internet records to make their sources sound legitimate and make the threats more likely to result in payment.

Workers and businesses should note that any letters from the Department of Treasury will be printed on Treasury Department letterhead and will also provide options for paying the debt, as well as outline taxpayer rights. Letters from the UIA will contain information about how to protest and appeal payment determinations. Letters from Treasury or the UIA will always include the names of departmental leadership at the top.

Anyone with questions about their state debts should call the Treasury Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265. Anyone with questions about unemployment insurance can visit the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s (UIA) website or call the UIA Customer Service line at 866-500-0017.

