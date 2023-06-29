Rollover crash temporarily shuts down part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township is back open after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The crash shut down both lanes of Eastbound Saginaw Street at Towner Road and one lane of westbound traffic.

The closures were reported just before 3 a.m. on June 29, and Saginaw Street reopened around 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

