Possible thunderstorms & air quality concerns in our area, plus today’s top stories

Bad air quality continues to impact Michigan
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances for scattered thunderstorms are expected across our area today and into the holiday weekend. The chances for rain are much-needed given the recent hot and dry summer weather. News 10′s First Alert Weather Team is forecasting when the wildfire smoke from Canada will clear in our area, how long the rainstorms will stick around, and what you can look forward to for the Fourth of July. Also, join Taylor Gattoni for today’s top stories on News 10, and a preview of what you can see on Studio 10.

