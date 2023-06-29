Police investigate theft of multiple golf carts in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people involved in stealing multiple golf carts from a Vernon Township golf course Saturday.

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said ten golf carts were stolen from the Holiday Shores Golf Course on the evening of June 24. Similar thefts occurred in Lapeer County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hruska at (989) 743-3411 ext. 7520 or the sheriff’s office’s Crime Tip Line at (989) 720-8477.

