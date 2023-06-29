New hotels expected to bring 200+ jobs to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two new hotels are expected to bring more than 200 jobs to Lansing late this summer.

The Hyatt House and the AC Hotel by Marriott are a dual-branded hotel in the $250 million Red Cedar development on Michigan Avenue. Each of the two hotels will require approximately 100 staff members.

To assist in filling these positions, Concord Hospitality organized a job fair in Lansing Thursday.

“The property overall will have over 200 positions,” said Mia Smith, with Concord Hospitality. “Whether that be in housekeeping, front office, and we definitely have a very large food and beverage operation. So, if food and beverage is your specialty, we want you.”

The Hyatt House and the AC Hotel by Marriott are scheduled to open in August.

