Advertise With Us

New hotels expected to bring 200+ jobs to Lansing

The Hyatt House and the AC Hotel by Marriott are a dual-branded hotel in the $250 million Red Cedar development on Michigan Avenue.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two new hotels are expected to bring more than 200 jobs to Lansing late this summer.

The Hyatt House and the AC Hotel by Marriott are a dual-branded hotel in the $250 million Red Cedar development on Michigan Avenue. Each of the two hotels will require approximately 100 staff members.

To assist in filling these positions, Concord Hospitality organized a job fair in Lansing Thursday.

“The property overall will have over 200 positions,” said Mia Smith, with Concord Hospitality. “Whether that be in housekeeping, front office, and we definitely have a very large food and beverage operation. So, if food and beverage is your specialty, we want you.”

The Hyatt House and the AC Hotel by Marriott are scheduled to open in August.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Ovation Center Lansing
New perfomance venue Ovation Center construction kicks off in Lansing
Police identify suspects in Aurelius Township shooting investigation
Ingham County issues air quality alert

Latest News

2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason
2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason
New hotels expected to bring 200+ jobs to Lansing
New hotels expected to bring 200+ jobs to Lansing
Smokey air across Michigan still causing doctor visits
spartan stadium smoke
Smokey air across Michigan still causing doctor visits