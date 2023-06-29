MSU Announces Ticket Plan For Penn State Game

Advertise With Us

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced ticket plans Thursday for the November 24th football game against Penn State at Detroit’s Ford Field. Season ticket holders get first crack beginning July 11th and running through the end of the month. Those buying the Penn State tickets can purchase the same number as season tickets they hold and their seat location in Detroit will be similar to where they are located in Spartan Stadium. MSU donors then get their shot later in the summer before the general public can purchase whatever remains come August with more details to be announced later.

