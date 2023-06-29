Mid-Michigan Matters: Tornado relief efforts
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather increases during the summer months with tornados being prevalent in Michigan through August.
Judi Harris, the executive director for the Mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the damage tornadoes can cause and how the relief efforts done by volunteers matters.
