Mid-Michigan Matters: Tornado relief efforts

Severe weather increases during the summer months with tornados being prevalent in Michigan through August.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Judi Harris, the executive director for the Mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss the damage tornadoes can cause and how the relief efforts done by volunteers matters.

