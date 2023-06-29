Advertise With Us

Michigan lawmakers passes record budget focused on education

By Kellan Buddy and WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers passed a historic $82 billion state budget Wednesday night, and it is on its way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signature.

The House and Senate passed the bills that make up the 2024 fiscal year budget relatively easily with bipartisan support.

Governor Whitmer said the new budget deal would help anyone make it in Michigan.

The spending plan calls for more than $20 billion to go to K-12 schools, universities and community colleges. Among the new programs are free school meals for all students and financial help for teachers to pay student loans.

The budget covers the fiscal year that starts October 1.

Michigan’s current budget is $76 billion. Several Republicans approved the budget deal, but others are calling it irresponsible.

“This budget simply spends too much money, and it is not sustainable,” said Senator Thomas Albert, (R) Lowell. “That puts essential services provided by the state at potential risk. Maybe not today, but it is certainly very possible in the near future.”

“We’re paying down debt,” said Senator Jon C. Bumstead, (R) North Muskegon. “We’re limiting tuition increases at our universities and community colleges. We’re making our schools and our neighborhoods safer. And just as Republicans did for many years in the majority. This budget makes a record investment in our schools.

Democrats said the record-setting bill shows lawmakers have their priorities straight and helps Michiganders.

“The narrative will be that perhaps we spent too much Federal funding, but if you talk to men, women, and children in the state who have not received their fair share, they would beg to differ,” said Representative Sarah Anthony, (D) Lansing. “But we did so in a fiscally responsible manner.”

The school aid budget increases per-pupil grants in K-12 schools by five percent—an extra $450.

This is the first state budget approved under a full democratic control in 40 years.

