Man convicted of arson in 2021 Jackson apartment fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Deshawn Ellison has been found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree home invasion.

The conviction stems from a Jan. 18, 2021 fire at Reed Manor apartments. Authorities said Ellison broke into the building and set it on fire.

The fire forced multiple people from their homes.

Ellison is expected to be sentenced Aug. 17. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

