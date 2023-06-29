Advertise With Us

Local artist designs bike racks along Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

The goal is to create a more bike-friendly area and make mobility more accessible
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is expanding its developing art corridor along Kalamazoo Street with some new bike racks.

This project is designed to attract more visitors to local businesses in the city of Lansing. It also strives to create a more bike-friendly neighborhood and make mobility more accessible.

The bike racks are designed by a local artist named Ivan Iler.

“It feels wonderful to be able to contribute to the aesthetic of public spaces. And on top of that, just to be able to get your art out there,” said Iler. “You know, having a program out there like LEAP, giving artists opportunities to be able to build and create the things that they want to and be able to put them out in spaces, it’s just wonderful that this area has something like that.”

The three bike racks will be installed in front of ANC Allen Place. A fourth bike rack will be located at the Hunter Park Gardenhouse Demonstration Farm and Community Garden.

