Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy pled no contest in 2022 shooting incident

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A sheriff’s deputy from Lenawee County has pled no contest to one count of willful neglect on duty.

The announcement came from the Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, Office on Tuesday, June 28 just before 6 p.m. The Attorney General accused Sheriff’s Deputy Kirk June of accidentally discharging his gun and injuring a suspect on April 3 of 2022 while the suspect was laying on the ground unarmed.

As part of June’s plea, he is required to resign from the police force.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Aug 4, 2023.

