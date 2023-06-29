Advertise With Us

Flap Jack Restaurant in DeWitt Township closing after 20+ years of service

After more than two decades of service, Flap Jack Restaurant will shut down with only a few days notice.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A popular breakfast spot in DeWitt Township is abruptly closing its doors.

Flap Jack Restaurant, located near the intersection of Old US 27 and Webb Road will serve meals through Friday. Employees said they only found out about the closure earlier in the week.

Employees said they’ll miss the customers that they think of as family.

“We have watched so many of our customers grow up. We’ve watched their families grow up. We’ve been through all their ups and downs with them,” said manager Amber Stanton. “Because, really, we’re one big family here. So, we’re thankful we’ve been in business for them as long as we have and we’re going to miss them so much.”

Flap Jack opens for the final time at 7 a.m. Friday and they will close when they run out of food to serve.

