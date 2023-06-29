Advertise With Us

City of Jackson lifts Boil Water Advisory

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Boil Water Advisory for the City of Jackson has been lifted Thursday.

Previous storyCity of Jackson under water boil advisory

The city said residents getting water from the city could continue using tap water without boiling it first.

According to the city, recent water tests show the water going to homes and businesses is safe to use as of June 29.

This was the first Boil Water Advisory the city has ever issued. The City of Jackson Water Department said it is taking steps to ensure this does not happen again and install further safeguards to prevent future advisories.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Ovation Center Lansing
New perfomance venue Ovation Center construction kicks off in Lansing
Lansing to see its first-ever all-electric home
Lansing to see its first-ever all-electric home
Businesses across Michigan impacted by bad, unhealthy air
Businesses across Michigan impacted by bad, unhealthy air
Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy pled no contest in 2022 shooting incident

Latest News

CATA vehicles in Mid-Michigan
CATA limiting services on 4th of July
AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Independence Day weekend
Rollover crash temporarily shuts down part of Saginaw Street in Meridian Township
Michigan lawmakers pass record budget focused on education