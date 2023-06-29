City of Jackson lifts Boil Water Advisory

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Boil Water Advisory for the City of Jackson has been lifted Thursday.

Previous story: City of Jackson under water boil advisory

The city said residents getting water from the city could continue using tap water without boiling it first.

According to the city, recent water tests show the water going to homes and businesses is safe to use as of June 29.

This was the first Boil Water Advisory the city has ever issued. The City of Jackson Water Department said it is taking steps to ensure this does not happen again and install further safeguards to prevent future advisories.

