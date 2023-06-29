Advertise With Us

CATA limiting services on 4th of July

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be limiting services Tuesday.

CATA said it would have limited service on Independence Day, and all other operations such as Fixed Routes, Spec Tran and Rural Service will not be in service.

For those who need a ride on Independence Day, Officials said to make a reservation by July 1. CATA will offer curb-to-curb service on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To book a reservation, call (517) 394-2282.

