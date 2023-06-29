Advertise With Us

Capital Region International Airport receives $9.4 million for roadway improvements

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Region International Airport is receiving nearly $10 million in the next state budget.

The money will be used to make improvements to the roadways around the airport to support semi truck and cargo traffic.

The state funding will also be used to build a new pedestrian walkway spanning the full length of Capital City Boulevard from Grand River Avenue to the terminal building, which will make it safer and easier to get to the terminal.

The walkway will include seating areas, benches and new landscaping.

