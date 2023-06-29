Businesses across Michigan impacted by bad, unhealthy air

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second day in a row, wildfire smoke is casting a haze across Mid-Michigan. The poor air quality is affecting all of us, with some more than others.

The U.S. Air Quality Index had most of Michigan listed as unhealthy or very unhealthy Wednesday. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s air quality alert last through Thursday.

The bad air kept a lot of people indoors who would otherwise be outside enjoying a round of golf, a bike ride, or a walk. Not everyone can stay indoors; in fact, a lot of jobs require people to be outside in the harmful air. Any garden center, state park, or even construction site has people working outside for several hours a day.

With the bad air quality, some places of business have even closed their doors.

Tim Lowers, the grounds crew supervisor at Eagle View Golf Club in Mason, said Tuesday’s air was worse than Wednesday, but has noticed a little less business.

“Yeah, every now and then you can smell like a campfire type of smell,” Lowers said. “Yesterday’s weather wasn’t real permitting for them, and I don’t know how many the air quality held out, today we are probably down a few. It’s usually a little busier than this.”

Matt Jankoviak, who owns and operates Dimondale Canoe and Kayak, said he is taking steps to limit his time outside.

“I am outside, I am usually putting someone in the water or taking them out, or loading the trailer up. For the most part, as long as I am not doing that, I have been closing the building and just putting a sign on the door saying please ring the doorbell,” Jankoviak said. “So if anyone shows up, I can be inside as much as possible to stay out of it.”

Jankoviak said he can’t believe how far the smoke can travel with the wind. The wildfires from Canada left more of a haze than he expected it would.

“When I did briefly go outside, it was crazy hazy. I mean, you can stare right up at the sunlight without any sunglasses and stuff,” Jankoviak said. “It was nuts.”

Matt Jankoviak said he hopes the haze leaves before the holiday weekend, stating it is supposed to be the best weekend of the year.

