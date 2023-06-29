Advertise With Us

Blackman Road bridge over I-94 to close for a month for maintenance

Traffic will be detoured on County Farm Road, Airport Road and Michigan Avenue.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Blackman Road bridge over I-94 in Jackson County will close for at least a month.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work is a part of the I-94 Jackson project, which aims to rebuild 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson and Albion.

Work is expected to be completed July 28.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website.

