Blackman Road bridge over I-94 to close for a month for maintenance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Blackman Road bridge over I-94 in Jackson County will close for at least a month.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work is a part of the I-94 Jackson project, which aims to rebuild 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson and Albion.

Traffic will be detoured on County Farm Road, Airport Road and Michigan Avenue.

Work is expected to be completed July 28.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.