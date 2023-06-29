First Alert Weather Forecast

Advertise With Us

Air Quality Alert continues today
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues today across the area. Today will start off again with a smoky haze. Current data is showing some slow improvement as we head through the afternoon hours.

Some areas picked up rain Thursday with a couple of rounds of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms flaring up. Lansing received just shy of a tenth of an inch of rain, while Jackson stayed dry. Today through the weekend we do have the continued small chance of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up from time to time over the area. Most of the time today through Sunday we will be dry. Each day through the weekend we will generally be partly cloudy and rather humid. High temperatures today climb to near 90º, followed by readings in the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. The threat of severe thunderstorms today and Saturday will be south of Michigan.

Monday and Tuesday currently appears to be dry. Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Temperatures soar to near 90º for the 4th of July with sunny skies. More showers and thunderstorms are possible by the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 30, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1943
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1943

