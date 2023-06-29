Absentee ballots available for Lansing City voters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Thursday, Lansing City voters can also go to the South Washington office complex or to City Hall to pick up an absentee ballot in person.

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office is mailing out 6,000 absentee ballots on June 29 for the upcoming August primary elections. This comes after state lawmakers passed a plan on how proposal two will be implemented for future elections in our state.

Proposal 2 was passed in November during the mid-term election. It allows for a nine-day early voting period, access to drop boxes and allows overseas military members to casts their votes.

To those receiving an absentee ballot today, officials want you to know that once you’ve voted, you can drop off your ballot at a drop box location.

On election day, you have until 8 p.m. to return your ballot so that your vote can be counted.

