AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Independence Day weekend

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in select states, including Michigan, for those with car trouble or as a free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go can provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius. The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

AAA said appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

The service will be provided from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

