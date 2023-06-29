2 critically injured in head-on crash outside Mason

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Vevay Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened on College Road, just north of Columbia Road at about 1:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said an 83-year-old woman was driving northbound on College Road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man.

The 83-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, but the 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman passenger were hospitalized for critical injuries.

All three people were residents from Mason.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

