Advertise With Us

What the Tech: Smartphones and heat

High temperatures will damage the smartphone battery.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How hot is too hot to use a smartphone? Surprisingly, according to Apple, it is just 95 degrees. That’s what the company says its iPhone is built to operate most efficiently. What happens if you use an iPhone or Android device when it’s even hotter?

Namely, high temperatures will damage the smartphone battery.

If you’ve ever left an iPhone in a car and ran inside for a few minutes you probably looked to see a warning that the phone is too hot and needs to shut down. When that happens it’s best to take the following steps:

  • Bring the phone inside and away from the heat.
  • If you keep your phone in a protective case, remove it.
  • Let the phone reach room temperature until the warning screen goes away.
  • Turn off the phone and let it cool for an hour or so.
  • Do not attempt to cool a phone more quickly by putting it in the refrigerator. When the phone is removed from the cold, condensation can form inside and damage the electronics.

There are a few things that cause smartphones to reach a higher temperature than the air around them.

If you’re using the phone outside in hot weather to play games, watch videos, taking and share photos and videos, that will heat up the phone because it is processing information constantly.

If you’re going to be out in the heat and can’t turn it off completely, here are a few things you can do to keep it from shutting down:

  • Keep the phone away from direct sunlight in your car. If it’s sitting in the passenger seat, the phone can overheat by direct sunlight even if the AC is on.
  • If you’re outside on an extremely hot day, do not keep the phone in your pocket as your body heat can cause the phone to overheat more rapidly.
  • Keeping the phone under a beach towel or blanket might protect it from the sun’s rays but it will not keep the phone from overheating.

A few instances when the phone overheats may not damage the phone itself but it will lessen the life expectancy of the battery. If you upgrade to a new phone every year that might not be a concern but if you typically keep the same phone for 3-4 years you will begin to notice that the phone’s battery doesn’t make it through the day.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mackinac Bridge was completely obscured June 27, 2023 because of the Canadian wildfires.
Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality
Kaylee Grant
Missing 13-year-old girl from Mason found safe
Kipp said both officers were nearby when the call came in, which is why they were able to...
Albion police release bodycam footage of life-saving efforts to rescue children
Air Quality Alert Day: More smoke from Canadian wildfires affecting Michigan’s air quality
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

What the Tech: Smartphones and heat
What the Tech: Smartphones and heat
City of Jackson under water boil advisory
Your Best Life: Exercise Snacking: A Little Bit Can Make a Big Difference
Ovation Center Lansing
New perfomance venue Ovation Center construction kicks off in Lansing