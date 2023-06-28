Wellness Watch: Understanding GERD/acid reflux with Digestive Health Institute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GERD is becoming more and more common among adults. Jonathan Thelen, PA-C from the Digestive Health Institute stopped by Studio 10 to tell us more about GERD, what it is and how it’s different than acid reflux.

He told us that Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) occurs when your stomach acid repeatedly flows back into your esophagus, the tube connecting your mouth and stomach.

He went on to explain the symptoms that people would experience plus what treatment would look like.

Check out the video to learn more and what lifestyle changes in diet and exercise would best help avoid developing GERD.

For more information: https://michigangastro.com/about/locations/digestive-health-institute/

