Traffic alert: SB US-127 after Trowbridge Road closed due to crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound US-127 after Trowbridge Road is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the road closure at 6:38 a.m. on June 28.

See the latest updates on traffic using News 10′s live traffic map.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.