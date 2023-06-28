Advertise With Us

Traffic alert: SB US-127 after Trowbridge Road closed due to crash

SB US-127 at Trowbridge Road closed due to accident
SB US-127 at Trowbridge Road closed due to accident(MDOT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound US-127 after Trowbridge Road is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the road closure at 6:38 a.m. on June 28.

See the latest updates on traffic using News 10′s live traffic map.

