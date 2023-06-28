Simple and perfect poolside snacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the pool to the beach, Katie from Mom to Mom Nutrition gave us some great examples of what you can eat this summer. These are good to grab and go or even for a party.

Katie showed us ways to pack up veggies and deli meat, make sandwiches, pinwheels for the kids and some sweet and savory kabobs.

For more examples visit: https://momtomomnutrition.com/food-and-recipes/packing-snacks-for-the-pool/

For tips on how to make the perfect kabobs this summer: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes

