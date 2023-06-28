‘Serial monster’ headed to pre-trial in sexual assault case

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Michael Barajas, who is facing charges for criminal sexual conduct and witness bribing/intimidating.

Barajas, coined as a “serial monster” by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken to Hurley Medical Center for a medical emergency.

All charges against Barajas for that case have been dropped, due to the victim failing to appear in court for the preliminary examination, Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said.

“Despite our best efforts at locating her and our request for an adjournment, the court dismissed the case because we could not go forward without the victim’s testimony,” Potbury said.

However, on Jan. 3, another victim of Barajas, who saw the story from December, found the courage to come forward after nearly 20 years to tell her story, Swanson said.

According to Swanson, the second victim said between the years of 2003 and 2007, when she was 4 to 9-years-old and Barajas was 17 to 19-years old, Barajas would continually sexually assault and threaten her life just as he had done to his 20-year-old victim in December.

The victim claims she was sexually assaulted 100 or more times by Barajas as a child, Swanson said.

Barajas was originally facing 20 charges in this case, but 11 of them were dropped without prejudice before it was transferred to the circuit court.

He is being held without bond and is facing nine charges for criminal sexual conduct and witness bribing/intimidating.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 29.

