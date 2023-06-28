Advertise With Us

Serena Williams’ tennis racket to be featured at Michigan History Museum

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Serena Williams, a Michigan native and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will have a piece of her legacy featured at the Michigan History Museum.

Williams’ racket, along with 2,000 other items from the Michigan Women Forward “Herstory” Gallery, will be added to the museum. The gallery also includes a chamber pot previously owned by Michigan Senator Lorraine Beebe, who highlighted the absence of women’s restrooms on the floor.

“We already manage over 100,000 historical collections that tell Michigan’s stories, so including this was such a great way to preserve women’s history in a way we haven’t been able to,” said Tobi Voigt, the Director of Museums at the Michigan History Center. “It’s just a natural partnership.”

The Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame includes both Williams and Beebe as members.

Before the exhibit can be displayed at the Michigan History Museum, it needs to be cataloged.

